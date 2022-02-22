Asda facing delivery disruption after lorry drivers and warehouse staff reject pay offer

Asda is facing potential disruption to supermarket deliveries after lorry drivers, warehouse staff and clerical workers voted to reject a pay offer.

A strike has moved closer after thousands of distribution staff turned down a pay deal.

Almost 70 per cent of the 8,000 GMB members polled turned down the below inflation pay offer.

And nearly 80 per cent of the warehouse and clerical workers and LGV drivers said they were ready to take industrial action over pay.

GMB will now meet with members to discuss next steps.

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, said:

“The UK is facing the worst cost of living crisis for a generation.

“Inflation is rampant and energy prices are out of control.

“Yet Asda workers are being taken for mugs with below inflation pay offer that basically means a real terms pay cut.

“They’re not going to take it lying down – it’s now up to Asda bosses to come back with a reasonable offer and avert the threat of industrial action.”

Jon Parry, the vice-president of Asda Logistics Services, said: “We value the key role our colleagues play to keep our stores well stocked, and we have negotiated in good faith with the GMB to make a fair, competitive and sustainable pay offer that recognises rising inflation. We are disappointed this has been rejected.”