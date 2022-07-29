Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 29th Jul 2022

Updated: Fri 29th Jul

Asda cutting fuel prices to ‘help motorists save money’

Asda is cutting the price of unleaded by 5ppl and diesel by 3ppl to help motorists save money when filling up their tanks.

The ‘big four’ supermarkets – Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco – along with a number of other suppliers, have been accused in recent weeks of keeping the cost of fuel artificially high as drivers continue to face record prices.

The move by Asda means drivers will pay on average £1.74 for a litre of unleaded and £1.85 for diesel when filling up at the supermarket chain’s 323 petrol stations across the UK.

Asda has now reduced its fuel prices by 9p a litre for unleaded and 7p for diesel since the start of the week.

AA fuel price spokesman Luke Bosdet commented on the drop, saying: “Asda’s price move is impressive, in effect cutting 10p a litre off the UK average price of petrol.”

“That’s potentially a fiver off a tank for those filling up this weekend, compared to the artificially-high prices on too many major retailer forecourts and in too many towns.”

“First, it was a few dozen small independent forecourts showing up the big boys.”

“Now, Asda has called them out with on average a fiver off the cost of a tank of petrol. Latest UK pump price averages have petrol at 184.50p a litre (27 July).”

