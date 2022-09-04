Arriva bus passengers in the region will pay more for their tickets from today

Arriva Wales bus passengers in the region will pay more for their tickets from today as the operator implements a price hike.

From Sunday, September 4, adult single fares will increase by between 10p and 20p.

Changes will also be made to other fares including children’s tickets.

The move comes as the UK government announced bus journeys in England are to be capped at £2 from January to March next year in a bid to ease the rising cost of living.

The Transport Secretary said on Saturday the UK government will provide up to £60 million from January to March next year, to help bus operators to cap single adult fares at £2 per journey.

“The move will help passengers with travel costs for work, education, shopping and medical treatments over the winter months while they are facing pressures from the rising cost of living.”

“Bus fares vary across different parts of the country and between bus operators, and can even reach almost £6 for a single journey in rural areas. The new cap means passengers in those areas could save more than £60 a month if they took 4 single trips a week.”

The average single fare for a 3-mile journey in England is estimated at over £2.80, meaning that the new fare will save passengers almost 30% of the price every time they travel.

A £2 cap on bus fares has already been launched in Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire, with Liverpool City Region implementing the policy from September 18.

Arriva Wales

Arriva Wales Website states: “From Sunday 4 September 2022, changes will be made to Arriva bus fares in Wales.”

“Adult single fares will generally increase by between 10p and 20p, with proportionate changes to return and child fares also made. Multi-Journey tickets will be revised as below.”

The bus operator doesn’t appear to have shared the price hike news on its social media channels.

