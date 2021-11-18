Arriva bus driver strike suspended ‘with immediate effect’ following improved pay offer

A strike by Arriva bus drivers over pay has been suspended with immediate effect, it’s been announced this evening.

It follows the bus company making an improved pay offer to its workers in North Wales on the fourth day of industrial action.

Unite the Union said the strike would be paused so members can be balloted.

Regional officer, Jo Goodchild, said: “Unite is suspending its industrial action at Arriva following an improved pay offer from the employer.

“We will now be balloting our members on the new offer.”

Nearly 400 Arriva bus drivers from six depots, including Hawarden, Wrexham and Rhyl, voted overwhelmingly for industrial action last month.

Union leaders said North Wales staff are paid £1.80 less an hour than colleagues in north-west England.

Arriva has issued a statement confirming that its bus operations will resume in North Wales and Chester from tomorrow morning, “All services are due to run from the first scheduled bus on Friday 19th November, but Arriva warns that early morning services may still experience some disruption as it mobilises its operation overnight.

A spokesperson for Arriva Buses Wales, commented “This is good news for our customers in North Wales and Chester and we are pleased that on-going discussions this week have seen both parties committed to finding a way forward so that services could resume tomorrow”.

Discussions have been on going between Unite Cymru and Arriva Buses Wales in a bid to find a resolution.