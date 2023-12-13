Around 400,000 households in Wales are set to receive the third and final Cost of Living payment in February

Around 400,000 households in Wales are poised to receive the third and final Cost of Living payment in February, the UK Government has confirmed.

Eligible households are set to benefit from the last portion of the £900 government grant, which is aimed at easing the pressures of the cost of living.

The £299 payment, scheduled for disbursement between the 6th and 22nd of February 2024, is the culmination of three instalments provided by the government, requiring no application process for the recipients.

Eligible individuals do not need to apply or take any action to receive the payment, as it will be processed automatically by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

Welsh Secretary David TC Davies stated, "The UK Government acknowledges the ongoing cost of living challenges faced by individuals, and we are committed to assisting those most in need."

"I am pleased to announce that approximately 400,000 eligible households in Wales will benefit from a £299 Cost of Living payment in February, adding to the substantial support already received by the people across Wales."

"In parallel, we continue our efforts to reduce inflation, which has already been halved, benefitting everyone in Wales and across the UK."

To be eligible for the £299 payment, you must have been in receipt, or entitled to receive, any of the following benefits for at least one day during the period from 13 November 2023 to 12 December 2023:

Universal Credit

Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Income-related Employment and Support Allowance

Income Support

Working Tax Credit

Child Tax Credit

Pension Credit

