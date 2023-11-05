Around 3000 attend Flint Castle fireworks display boosting RNLI funds

Despite an overcast start with the threat of adverse weather, Flint's annual RNLI firework display turned out to be a resounding success on Friday night.

The event, which is critical in raising funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, saw around 3,000 attendees showing their support for the charity dedicated to saving lives at sea.

Earlier concerns about the event, due to onshore winds, were dispelled by the evening as conditions improved markedly.

The location if the display at Flint Castle provided a dramatic setting for the display and proved favourable as the wind direction shifted.

Flint Town Mayor, Cllr Ben Goldsborough, started the event by lighting 'Barbara's Beacon', marking the commencement of the festivities.

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The stunning fireworks display then proceeded as planned against the backdrop of the historic site.

The financial boost from the event was bolstered by the involvement of local businesses.

This year's firework display received sponsorship from several local businesses, contributing to increased funds directed toward saving lives at sea.

Generous support came from businesses such as Flint Town Council, Tata Steel, Essity, Nice-Pak, Polyroof, Roberts Manufacturing, Treboom Brewery, NR Glaziers, John Dale – Accrol Group, and Candid Cards.

Wayne Kerfoot, serving as Event Controller, expressed relief at the weather's turnaround and appreciation for the community's strong turnout.

He said: "The weather forecast was touch-and-go, but we're relieved that we were able to proceed with the display.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our dedicated supporters and the invaluable assistance provided by volunteers from HM Coastguard, 4×4 Response, Rotary International, Raynet, Air Cadets, St Johns Ambulance and Flint Litter Pickers.

"Their support is crucial in ensuring a safe and successful community event for Flint RNLI."

‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

