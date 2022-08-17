Around 140 at risk as US owner announces plans to close Warwick Chemicals in Mostyn

Around 140 are at risk after the US owner of Warwick Chemicals in Mostyn said it plans to close the site.

Warwick Chemicals makes hygiene and bleach activators used in cleaning and disinfecting applications, it was taken over by US firm Lubrizol in 2014.

The company said Warwick has made ‘significant losses’ over the last few years and those are forecast to continue.

A consultation will get underway with workers at the plant

A Lubrizol spokesman said: “Following a strategic review of its Warwick Chemicals business, which makes hygiene and bleach activators used in a variety of cleaning and disinfecting applications, Lubrizol has announced to its employees, contractors and customers its proposal to exit the business and with that, the possible closure of Warwick’s plant in Mostyn.”

“Warwick has incurred significant losses for the past several years and is forecast to continue to do so for the foreseeable future.”

“As the proposed closure of the plant would likely result in some redundancies, we will shortly be commencing a process of collective consultation with our employees through WISA (Warwick International Staff Association) the union which represents them.”

“We recognize the impact a potential closure would have on our employees, their families and the community, and regret the need to take these steps. As always, we will treat all employees with dignity and respect.”

