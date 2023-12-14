Appeal for information following burglary at a Saughall convenience store
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a burglary at a convenience store in Chester.
At around 10.38pm on Friday 8 December, three unknown men broke into the Co-op store on Church Road, Saughall.
Once inside the building, the offenders targeted the stores tills and cash boxes.
They fled the scene on foot in the direction of Parkway, where one of the stole cash boxes was later located.
Officers believe that the incident may be linked to a burglary which occurred at a Co-Op store in Northwich that occurred on Tuesday 28 November.
Detective Constable Richard Connolley of CID Proactive East, said: “
“The investigation is currently in its early stages and we are following a number of lines of enquiry, including CCTV and forensics.
“As part of the enquiries I want to hear from anyone who was in the area between 10.20pm and 10.35pm and witnessed anything suspicious.
“The same goes for any motorists who were driving in the area around the time of the incident and believes they may have captured the offenders on their dashcams.
“I urge anyone with any information, no matter how small, to call the team here at Chester on 101, quoting IML 1788053.”
Anyone with information or dashcam footage that may aid the investigation should call Cheshire Constabulary on 101, quoting IML 788053 or visit https://www.cheshire.police.
Information can also be reported anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.
