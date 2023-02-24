Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 24th Feb 2023

Anti-vandal paint needed on Mancot library roof to stop kids climbing on it, say community support police

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Residents in the Mancot area have reported ongoing issues with youths aged between 12-16 causing problems. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The playing field, library, and Mancot Lane have been identified as the main areas receiving calls related to these issues. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Police have said they are increasing patrols in the area, and anyone found causing problems will be dealt with. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In response to the recent incidents, there have been calls for the library to take additional measures to prevent the problem. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Following reports that youngsters had been climbing onto the library roof, police have recommended installing anti-vandal paint on the roof. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In an update on the North Wales Police Community Alert website, PCSO Gareth Price said, “We have recently received a number of calls in the Mancot area regarding youths aged between 12-16 causing issues between 1500-2000.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The playing field, library, and Mancot Lane are the main areas that were receiving the calls.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Patrols are being increased, and anyone identified causing problems will be dealt with.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I shall also be recommending that the library put Anti-Vandal Paint on the roof to stop these kids from climbing on top. If you know these youths causing problems, please warn them.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

You can report incidents of anti-social behaviour to North Wales Police here: https://www.northwales.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-v3/report-antisocial-behaviour/ ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

  ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Energy bills set to eat up 10% of average UK salary from April, warns TUC
  • Poorest hit hardest as budget groceries prices surge amidst inflation crisis
  • Jack Sargeant calls on Welsh and UK Governments to ‘redouble efforts’ to support the people of war torn Ukraine

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Energy bills set to eat up 10% of average UK salary from April, warns TUC

    News

    Poorest hit hardest as budget groceries prices surge amidst inflation crisis

    News

    Jack Sargeant calls on Welsh and UK Governments to ‘redouble efforts’ to support the people of war torn Ukraine

    News

    Deeside politician wants to hear about your experiences with pre payment energy meters

    News

    Outside lives : How a Flintshire social enterprise is transforming the lives of young people

    News

    New £22m Farming Connect programme to support Welsh farmers transition to Sustainable Farming Scheme

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn