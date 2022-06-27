Annual Summer Fayre returns to Ysgol Maes Y Felin

After an absence of two years, pupils at Ysgol Maes Y Felin were excited to see the welcome return of the annual Summer Fayre with stalls, entertainment and refreshments on offer for all.

On a glorious summer’s afternoon, parents and staff were delighted to see the children enjoying an afternoon of fun activities, with splat the teacher, beat the goalie, and dressing up proving popular.

A variety of stalls included bric a brac and a raffle, and parents had the opportunity to see a showcase of work from the school’s recent expressive arts week.

Representatives from the local police and fire services attended, and pupils were given the chance to sit in a fire engine and learn about the equipment on board.

David Thomas, headteacher, said: “What an absolutely fantastic afternoon. The comments from the parents and the smiles on the children’s faces say it all. Thank you so much to all staff for their hard work and especially to Mrs Allman who has led the planning and organisation.

“I am pleased to report that the event has raised an incredible £1500 which is amazing. This money will go directly into school to enhance the education of our learners by offering additional experiences in line with the Curriculum for Wales.

“We would like to thank everyone for their generosity and for sharing a wonderful afternoon with us.”