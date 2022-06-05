Incredible display by former Connah’s High School pupil Wayne Hennessey sees Wales through to 2022 World Cup

Wales have qualified for their first World Cup in 64 years after beating Ukraine 1-0 in a playoff final in Cardiff.

Former Connah’s High School pupils Wayne Hennessey pulled off a string of saves to keep the Ukrainian side at bay.

Hennessey made nine saves including an incredible left-hand stop to prevent substitute Artem Dovbyk from heading in Vitaly Mykolenko’s cross in the 83rd minute.

A Gareth Bale 34th-minute free-kick which deflected into the net off West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko was enough to decide the play-off tie.

Just how good was Wayne Hennessey this evening?! 🧤 pic.twitter.com/i05p5f2f6K

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 5, 2022

Robert Page’s side will take on England, the USA and Iran in Group B of the tournament after making it through a tough qualifying process.

The confirmed Group B fixture dates are:

21 November 2022 England v Iran

21 November 2022 United States v Wales

25 November 2022 England v United States

25 November 2022 Wales v Iran

29 November 2022 Wales v England

29 November 2022 Iran v United States

Wales’ fixtures will kick off 7pm, 10am and 7pm respectively