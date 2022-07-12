An abnormal load will be travelling through Flintshire on Wednesday

Police have said an abnormal load will be travelling along the A55 in Flintshire on Wednesday.

North Wales Police will be escorting along the A55 then onto A494 to Hanson’s Cefn Mawr Quarry, at Cadpole Road, Pantybuarth, Mold.

The escort will begin at 9.00 am.

Police have said: “Please expect slow-moving traffic and allow for your journey time to be longer than usual.”