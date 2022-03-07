Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Mar 2022

Ambulance service issues statement on emergency incident in Flint this morning

The Welsh Ambulance Service has released information about an incident in Flint which saw an air ambulance called out.

An air ambulance was spotted landing on the playing field of St Richard Gwynne High School just before 9am.

At the same time, three ambulances were seen on Coed Onn Road.

The Welsh Ambulance Service has said it was called to a ‘medical emergency’ and a person has been taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called this morning, Monday 07 March at 0808hrs to reports of a medical emergency at a residential address in Flint.”

“We responded with an emergency care doctor, three emergency ambulances and the Wales Air Ambulance.”

“One patient was conveyed by road to Glan Clwyd Hospital for further treatment.”

 



