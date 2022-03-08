Alyn and Deeside MP quizzed by future uniformed services personnel

The uniformed services personnel of the future quizzed their local MP last week.

Mark Tami, Member of Parliament for Alyn and Deeside, joined Uniformed Protective Services students at one of their lectures at Coleg Cambria, Connah’s Quay on Friday, March 4.

The MP took part in a question and answer session with the students to help them with their studies.

The Uniformed Protective Services course is a full-time course aimed at young people who want to pursue a career in the services such as the Police, Fire and Rescue Service, Army, Border Force and so on. Modules include Citizenship & Diversity, Government and the Protective Services, and Sociological Perspectives.

Lecturer Lauren Crofts said: “I found that the Q&A was a fantastic opportunity for the UPS students.

“It provided the learners with the opportunity to ask Mark Tami MP questions centred around current affairs, local issues and further information about how the Government assist the Public Services.

“The students loved this opportunity and found it of benefit for their academic studies as well as answering questions that they have had about their local community for some time.”

Mark Tami MP said: “It’s always good to hear from young people in our community about their views and I enjoyed the students’ various perspectives and learning more about their studies.”