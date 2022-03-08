Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 8th Mar 2022

Alyn and Deeside MP quizzed by future uniformed services personnel

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The uniformed services personnel of the future quizzed their local MP last week.

Mark Tami, Member of Parliament for Alyn and Deeside, joined Uniformed Protective Services students at one of their lectures at Coleg Cambria, Connah’s Quay on Friday, March 4.

The MP took part in a question and answer session with the students to help them with their studies.

The Uniformed Protective Services course is a full-time course aimed at young people who want to pursue a career in the services such as the Police, Fire and Rescue Service, Army, Border Force and so on. Modules include Citizenship & Diversity, Government and the Protective Services, and Sociological Perspectives. 

Lecturer Lauren Crofts said: “I found that the Q&A was a fantastic opportunity for the UPS students.

“It provided the learners with the opportunity to ask Mark Tami MP questions centred around current affairs, local issues and further information about how the Government assist the Public Services. 

“The students loved this opportunity and found it of benefit for their academic studies as well as answering questions that they have had about their local community for some time.”

Mark Tami MP said: “It’s always good to hear from young people in our community about their views and I enjoyed the students’ various perspectives and learning more about their studies.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Buckley: Concerns raised with Deeside MS over “dangerous driving” after new 20mph speed limits introduced

News

Public urged not to approach wanted man with connections to Deeside

News

Food security: Call for summit in Wales as Ukraine crisis triggers supply worries

News

Flintshire County Council celebrates female councillors on International Women’s Day

News

Trailblazing Flintshire Coach wants to inspire more women and girls into sport

News

Police appeal after a 160-year-old bronze army bell stolen from house in Flintshire

News

New plan to get more people in Wales into work unveiled

News

International Women’s Day: New research shows need to empower young people to be period proud

News

Detailed plans to replace Victorian terraced houses in Buckley receive green light

News





Read 457,597 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn