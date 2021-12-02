Alyn and Deeside MP delivers “wonderful and evocative” speech to Commons on 125 years of Shotton Steel

The new Shadow Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens MP said a half hour speech in Parliament by local MP Mark Tami on the 125th anniversary of Shotton Steelworks was “wonderful” and “evocative.”

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami held an adjournment debate in the Commons on Wednesday where he spoke about the rich history of Shotton steel, its importance to the area and the challenges the business faces today.

Jo Stevens, the Labour MP for Cardiff Central – a former pupil of Elfed High School – said it was a “wonderful, evocative speech on the 125th anniversary of Shotton Steelworks in the House of Commons.”

She said: “I grew up not far from those steelworks, but I’ve learnt a lot more about them as a result of his speech.”

Speaking after the debate – which you can see in full below – Mark Tami said:

“The history of Shotton steel is not just the history of the plant but the history of a whole community.”

“There’s hardly anyone in Deeside without a story to tell about it, and after 125 years of steel at Shotton it was a privilege to be able to get a debate in Parliament about the work done over generations in producing the steel that built Britain – made in Shotton.”

“Shotton steel has a proud history but we must secure its future too.”

“We need Government action to ensure we keep a British steel industry, which is vitally important not just to our area but to our national interests.”

“The steel industry faces immense challenges right now, from electricity prices to Chinese steel dumping to the still evolving impact of Brexit.”

“I hope that in another 125 years a future MP for Alyn & Deeside will be able to stand up in Parliament and say that we rose to these challenges and that we emerged stronger than ever.”

“Without steel we can’t build the green energy capacity we need.”

“We can’t build the electric vehicles or carbon-neutral homes of the future. ”

“If we don’t want Britain to get left behind whilst the world moves on, we need our steel industry as strong as ever.”

“I will always fight the corner of Shotton Steel in Parliament and it is a pleasure to have been able to join in the celebration of 125 years of steelmaking history.”