All six British UCI Continental Teams confirmed for inaugural Tour of Britain Women

All six of Britain’s female UCI Continental teams today been announced as the first teams confirmed for the inaugural Tour of Britain Women.

Taking place from Thursday 6 June to Sunday 9 June, the Tour of Britain Women will feature four challenging and exciting stages, beginning in Welshpool, Wales and culminating in Leigh, Greater Manchester where the winner will be crowned.

Stage two of the inaugural race will take place in Wrexham on June 7 with the city centre hosting the start and end of the second leg.

Alba Development Road Team; DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK; Doltcini-O’Shea; Hess Cycling Team; Lifeplus-Wahoo and Pro-Noctis – 200° Coffee – Hargreaves Contracting complete the line-up of British UCI Continental Teams set to take on the international stage race next week.

Returning to the Tour of Britain Women will be Lifeplus-Wahoo, Doltcini-O’Shea and DAS-Handsling. All have been competitive in the Women’s Tour, with British rider Alice Barnes finishing sixth for Lifeplus Wahoo, previously known as Drops, in the GC of the 2017 edition.

DAS-Hutchinson-Brother’s Beckie Storrie finished on the podium as the Best British Rider in the 2022 Women’s Tour before progressing to WorldTour Team dsm firmenich PostNL.

Both elite teams in 2023, Alba Road Development Team and Pro-Noctis – 200° Coffee – Hargreaves Contracting stepped up to UCI Continental status for this season. Hess Cycling Team have switched to a British UCI Continental licence, further increasing the number of talented British Continental teams on the 2024 domestic circuit.

Lifeplus Wahoo have so far been dominating the National Road Series – the premier road racing series in the UK for men and women – with wins at both the CiCLE Classic and the Rapha Lincoln Grand Prix. Alba Development Road Team secured second place finishes at both the CiCLE Classic and the Women’s East Cleveland Classic, with Hess completing the podium with third in East Cleveland.

Cllr Nigel Williams, Lead Member for Economy and Regeneration said, “It’s all building up to be a great event in June and the race will give many the opportunity to witness and cheer on the cyclists, be that in the city centre for the start and end stages or as they pass through our communities.

“Please come to show your support and give them a warm Welsh welcome.”

British Cycling Events Managing Director, Jonathan Day, said, “We are delighted to be able to announce that all six British UCI Continental teams are the first to be confirmed for the 2024 Tour of Britain Women.

“It’s great that the British based UCI Continental teams have got the opportunity to race in such a prestigious event on home soil, given their commitment to the domestic racing season. We’ve seen first-hand how exciting these teams are to watch and know that fans can expect a real spectacle next month.”

All four stage routes for the 2024 Tour of Britain Women have now been announced and can be found on the British Cycling website.

Further team announcements for the 2024 Tour of Britain Women will be announced in due course.

British Teams for 2024 Tour of Britain Women:

Alba Development Road Team

DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK

Doltcini-O’Shea

Hess Cycling Team

Lifeplus-Wahoo

Pro-Noctis – 200° Coffee – Hargreaves Contracting

2024 Tour of Britain Women race route:

Stage 1 – Thursday 6 June 2024: Welshpool to Llandudno

Stage 2 – Friday 7 June 2024: Wrexham

Stage 3 – Saturday 8 June 2024: Warrington

Stage 4 – Sunday 9 June 2024: Greater Manchester: National Cycling Centre to Leigh

More information about the Tour of Britain Women event in Wrexham can be found below: