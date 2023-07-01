Aldi slashes milk prices in multi-million pound move

Aldi, Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket, has made a significant price reduction in milk as part of a multi-million-pound investment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Starting today, the price of a four-pint bottle of milk drops by 10p, from £1.55 to £1.45, marking the first time the price has fallen below £1.50 since September 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Alongside this, the price of two-pint bottles will reduce from £1.25 to £1.20, and six-pint bottles will drop from £2.30 to £2.15, the lowest prices available for these products. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The reduction in milk prices comes with no impact on the price paid to farmers, “demonstrating Aldi’s commitment to offering the best value products to its customers.” The supermarket said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Aldi says it has been working to reduce prices for its customers, with milk being the latest in a series of more than 70 price cuts in the past two months. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, highlighted the importance of this move, given the current financial pressures faced by many customers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Shoppers are having to make hard choices about how to spend their money at the moment, which is why we are investing in the price of key everyday items to help customers manage their finances,” she said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Aldi has consistently been named by consumer watchdog Which? as the UK’s cheapest supermarket, a reputation it is clearly keen to maintain with this latest price reduction strategy. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

