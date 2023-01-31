Aldi launches biggest ever apprentice drive

Aldi is looking to recruit over 500 new apprentices across the UK this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It marks the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket’s biggest ever apprenticeship intake, with opportunities in Stores, Logistics and Buying, as well as for HGV drivers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At Aldi, a Store Apprentice can earn £220.20 per week in the first year of training, rising to £321.90 per week after two years, with paid breaks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Meanwhile, those in logistics and driver roles can earn between £240 and £378 per week respectively. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lisa Murphy, Learning & Development Director at Aldi UK, said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years – and I don’t doubt it will be the same again this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By taking part in the scheme and working at one of the country’s fastest-growing retailers, apprentices can learn all there is to know about the supermarket sector. Not only this, but the scheme provides them with new skills and nationally-recognised qualifications along the way, with help and support from some of the industry’s most talented people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re always on the lookout for more incredible colleagues to join the Aldi team – and that includes across all ages, roles and backgrounds.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those interested in applying for the apprenticeship scheme with Aldi can visit https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/apprenticeships ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News