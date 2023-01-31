Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 31st Jan 2023

Aldi launches biggest ever apprentice drive

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Aldi is looking to recruit over 500 new apprentices across the UK this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It marks the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket’s biggest ever apprenticeship intake, with opportunities in Stores, Logistics and Buying, as well as for HGV drivers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

At Aldi, a Store Apprentice can earn £220.20 per week in the first year of training, rising to £321.90 per week after two years, with paid breaks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Meanwhile, those in logistics and driver roles can earn between £240 and £378 per week respectively. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lisa Murphy, Learning & Development Director at Aldi UK, said: “We have found so many hard-working and ambitious people through our apprenticeship scheme over the years – and I don’t doubt it will be the same again this year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“By taking part in the scheme and working at one of the country’s fastest-growing retailers, apprentices can learn all there is to know about the supermarket sector. Not only this, but the scheme provides them with new skills and nationally-recognised qualifications along the way, with help and support from some of the industry’s most talented people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re always on the lookout for more incredible colleagues to join the Aldi team – and that includes across all ages, roles and backgrounds.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Those interested in applying for the apprenticeship scheme with Aldi can visit https://www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/apprenticeships ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​


Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • North Wales Police: 611 tickets issued to motorists not wearing seatbelt – four decades after it became law
  • UK grocery price inflation has reaches record 16.7%
  • Teachers’ strike set to go ahead on Wednesday in Wales

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    North Wales Police: 611 tickets issued to motorists not wearing seatbelt – four decades after it became law

    News

    UK grocery price inflation has reaches record 16.7%

    News

    Teachers’ strike set to go ahead on Wednesday in Wales

    News

    Contribute to Flint’s community archive: ‘Off Flint’ project seeks your stories and photos

    News

    Police Federation: 200 more officers for Welsh forces but just 8 for North Wales in 2022

    News

    Donations from Flintshire manufacturer to bolster running of local charities

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn