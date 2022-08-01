Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 1st Aug 2022

Aldi has launched a nationwide hunt for an official beer taster

Supermarket Aldi is launching a nationwide hunt for an official beer taster to review its new range of beers, lagers and ciders launching on the 15th September.

The successful applicant will receive a selection of beers which will need to be tested, reviewed and consumed, helping to guide and inform Aldi bosses ahead of key decision making for its next range.

The unique job will require the taster to have a “passion for beer and pints of enthusiasm, as they will be asked for feedback on the whole range.” Aldi has says.

“From smooth craft ales to refreshing IPAs, Aldi’s official beer taster will receive ten different products to review.”

To be in with a chance of landing the role, all budding beer tasters need to send an email explaining why they think they should be chosen for the role – as well as outlining what their favourite beer is and why.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “We’re looking for someone with passion and excitement when it comes to craft ale, but who can honestly review our range and provide suggestions as to how we might improve it for next year.”

“For beer lovers, this is the ultimate opportunity. Best of luck to all applicants.”

To apply for the Official Beer Taster role, shoppers simply need to send an email to Aldibeertaster@clarioncomms.co.uk  with the following details:

  1. Full name
  2. Proof of age (copy of passport or driving license)
  3. Social media handles (If applicable)
  4. 150-word explanation as to why they should be chosen for role
  5. Favourite beer and why

Entries are open until Friday 29th August. The chosen winner will be selected by Friday 2nd September with samples to follow for review.

To enter now and for the full terms and conditions, click here.

