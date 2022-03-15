Aldi amongst host of companies in UK offering employment to those fleeing Ukraine

Supermarket chain Aldi is amongst a host of companies in the UK offering employment to those fleeing Ukraine.

As the Russian attack on Ukraine enters its third week, the United Nations estimates that over 2.8 million people have fled the country in what has become the become Europe’s fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War Two.

On Monday the UK government launched the ‘Homes for Ukraine’ sponsorship scheme, with the British public asked to open their homes to those fleeing the war.

Within the first five hours of its launch, more 43,000 people had offered to take in refugees, Foreign Office minister James Cleverly has said the number signing up hit 88,000 this morning.

The scheme offers a route to those who want to come to the UK who have someone here willing to provide them with a home.

Aldi has said it has over 8,000 roles across the UK available and would “welcome applications from Ukrainian refugees, subject to their eligibility for UK employment.”

The supermarket chain said it has vacancies spanning a wide range of roles including Assistant Store Manager, Store Assistant, Stock Assistant, Selector, Logistics Assistant, as well as other office-based administration roles.

“Aldi is in discussions with the government to find the best way to secure employment for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.” The company said.

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director, at Aldi UK said: “We stand by the people of Ukraine and want to offer employment opportunities for those seeking refuge in the UK.”

“By working with the government, partners and other employers, we hope to help as many people as possible and provide much needed stability and security in their lives.”

A consortium of UK businesses has launched an initiative to make it easier to offer employment to Ukrainian refugees.

More than 45 companies, including M&S, Asos, Lush and recruiter Robert Walters have joined the initiative, led by entrepreneur Emma Sinclair.

Sinclair is chief executive of Enterprise Alumni, a software platform that enables organisations to connect with former employees and potentially build up their talent pools.

She told the BBC that she hopes the project could help “tens of thousands” of refugees to find work and accommodation, particularly given the fact many sectors in the UK are currently experiencing skills shortages.