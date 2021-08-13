Airbus: ‘Wing of Tomorrow’ project hits major milestone as work on first demonstrator wing gets underway

A project exploring radical new approaches to the design and manufacture of aircraft wings has reached a major milestone.

Work on the first of three demonstrator wings has begun at the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC Cymru) in Broughton using the most complex, large scale composite components ever developed.

The Wing of Tomorrow project is the biggest research and technology programme in Airbus, it is designed to explore the best materials, manufacturing and assembly techniques, as well as new technologies in aerodynamics and wing architecture.

Composites are one of the key technologies that could enable wing components to be produced with significantly reduced equipment and tooling costs, whilst also enabling a faster production cycle.

Jack Sargeant MS met senior Airbus representatives today at AMRC Cymru, to hear first-hand how well the Wing of Tomorrow project is going.

Airbus, who employ thousands of people locally wanted to brief the Welsh parliament member for Alyn and Deeside about the work they are doing after a tough eighteen months for the aerospace sector.

The Welsh parliament member for Alyn and Deeside is a strong supporter of Airbus and of the workforce and union said he is “delighted that the project is really taking shape.”

Jack said: “Airbus are hugely valued part of our local economy; they and their supply chain make up a significant portion of manufacturing in Deeside.”

“This project is good news for Deeside, and I am grateful to be kept up to speed and will be doing all I can to support it.”

“This community has always been a manufacturing community and we have one of the most highly skilled workforces anywhere in the world.”

“They and Airbus will build the wing of tomorrow.”

“The AMRC is a fantastic Welsh Government-backed facility that works on research not only for Airbus but for many high tech employers.”

“I am always keen to see first hand the work they are doing and as an engineer myself I appreciate how cutting edge it is.”

“They are clearly best placed to develop the products needed for a green manufacturing recovery.”