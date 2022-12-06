Airbus says it is unlikely to meet 2022 commercial aircraft delivery target

Airbus has ditched its delivery target for this year after supply-chain disruptions have proved too severe to overcome.

Based on its November deliveries of 68 commercial aircraft and the “complex operating environment” Airbus considers its target to achieve “around 700” commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022 to now be out of reach.

The final figure is not expected to fall materially short of the “around 700” delivery target.

Airbus is maintaining its production goal of 65 A320neo-family jets a month but withdrew the target’s implementation date.

An Airbus spokesperson said: “Taking into account the fact that this complex environment will persist longer than previously expected, Airbus will be adjusting the speed of the A320 Family ramp-up to 65 for 2023 and 2024.”

“Airbus maintains the objective of reaching rate 75 by the middle of the decade.”

“The full year 2022 Airbus commercial aircraft orders and deliveries will be disclosed – after audit – on 10 January 2023. Full Year results will be disclosed on 16 February 2023.”

