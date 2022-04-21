Airbus dispute ends as union secures improved pay offer

Workers at Airbus Broughton have accepted an improved pay offer bringing a long-running dispute to a close.

Workers who are members of Unite voted for industrial action in February but suspended planned strikes to consider an improved offer by Airbus.

The offer accepted by the workforce consists of an 8.6 per cent pay increase over 13 months in addition to a backdated 5.1 per cent lump sum payment. Workers will also have an additional day’s holiday in 2023 and in 2024.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This win is further proof of Unite’s determination to drive up pay and conditions across the UK’s aerospace sector.”

“Our members stood together and secured a significantly improved pay offer. Their decision to back strike action sent a strong message.”

“Unite will always give its full support to our members as they seek to improve their jobs, pay and conditions.”

Unite national officer for aerospace Rhys McCarthy said: “This result is a huge vindication for Unite’s reps at both Broughton and Filton who have worked tirelessly with members throughout the dispute and without whose dedication this result would not have been possible.”

An Airbus spokesperson said: “We are pleased that members of the Collective Bargaining Group accepted the Company’s improved two-year pay offer and that industrial action has been avoided.”

“Airbus remains committed to its long-term future in the UK and the company is fully focused on building a resilient, competitive and collaborative place to work for years to come through investing in the skills that will be required to allow us to lead globally on the decarbonisation of aviation and to meet the ramp up in production that we expect to follow.”