Airbus: Boost for Broughton wingmakers as German airline Condor commits to over 40 new jets

German Airline Condor Flugdienst GmbH has selected the A320neo Family to modernize its Single-Aisle-fleet.

Condor’s Supervisory Board has decided to order a total of 41 of the aircraft bringing boost for Broughton’s wing makers.

The deal comprises 13 Airbus A320neo and 28 Airbus A321neo as well as further purchase rights, that will “successively replace Condor’s existing short- and medium-haul fleet.”

Delivery of the aircraft is scheduled for spring 2024 – immediately after Condor has replaced its entire long-haul fleet.

From autumn 2022 Condor will replace its Boeing 767s long-haul aircraft with brand-new Airbus A330neo.

Christian Scherer, Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Airbus International, said: “Following Condor ’s earlier decision to order the A330neo for its long-haul network, we are double grateful the airline has now also selected the Airbus A320neo Family to modernise its single-aisle-fleet following a thorough evaluation process.”

“We are proud of such a strong vote of confidence and welcome Condor as a future all-Airbus operator.”

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor said: “After we will have replaced our entire long-haul fleet with state-of-the-art aircraft by the beginning of 2024, it is the logical next step for us to modernize our short- and medium-haul fleet as well.”

“With our new A320neo and A321neo aircraft, we are consistently developing our fleet and ourselves as a company, and also taking care of our own aspiration to enable responsible and at the same time comfortable travel with significantly reduced CO2 emissions, significantly lower fuel consumption and less noise.”

“By operating the A320neo and A330neo aircraft side by side, Condor will benefit from the commonality economics these two aircraft Families offer.”