Airbnb reveals UK’s top 10 most popular seaside destinations and number 2 may surprise you!

Airbnb has revealed its top trending UK seaside destinations for summer 2023, and there is a bit of a dark horse lurking at number two! ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A wave of domestic tourism resurgence is sweeping across the North West of England. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cumbrian locations like, Barrow-in-Furness, and Copeland, along with Lancashire’s Blackpool, are all trending and make the top 10 list. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The list reveals the up-and-coming hotspots this summer for families, friends, couples and solo travellers alike. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The ranking, based on overnight bookings made in Q1 2023 from UK-based travellers, is led by Allerdale, with Flintshire, yes Flintshire making an unexpected surge to second place. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Allerdale, England Flintshire, Wales Blackpool, England Barrow-in-Furness, England East Lindsey, England Southend-on-Sea, England Angus, Scotland Copeland, England Portsmouth, England Hartlepool, England

Families with younger children looking to enjoy some traditional fairground games are heading to Blackpool with its iconic pier.

While holidaymakers wanting to immerse themselves in history on their beachside trip are looking to Portsmouth and its Historic Dockyard and naval base. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Yet, it’s Flintshire, previously an under-the-radar destination, that has carved out a place in the holidaymakers’ hearts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With typical Flintshire host earnings almost hitting £6,000 in 2022, its rise on the list is also contributing to economic dispersal in the tourism industry. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

As we all know, Flintshire boasts an array of intriguing and historic attractions and of course, we have Talacre Beach, renowned for its dog-friendliness and Point of Ayr lighthouse, to the distinctive Gronant Dunes, a sanctuary for the rare and safeguarded natterjack toads and Little Terns. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amanda Cupples, General Manager for Northern Europe at Airbnb, said: ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Brits are continuing to appreciate what’s on their doorstep this year and returning to the Great British seaside destinations.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We’re also seeing people travelling to lesser-known parts of the country, with holiday makers seeking unique experiences along untrodden paths.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“As coastal areas across the UK are returning to their roots, catering for a lively summer season as they used to generations ago, Hosts on Airbnb are also creating valuable income streams for themselves and their communities.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Now is a great time for anyone curious about Hosting to offer a home away from home and take advantage of the bustling summer months to make some extra income.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

