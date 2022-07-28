Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Jul 2022

Air ambulance lands in Higher Shotton following call to medical emergency

A Wales air ambulance landed in a Shotton playing field this afternoon following a call to a medical emergency.

The helicopter was seen landing at North Street Park just after 3pm.

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said, “We were called today (28 July) at 1:47pm to reports of a medical emergency in Westminster Crescent, Shotton Deeside.”

“We sent two emergency ambulances and one rapid response vehicle to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.”

“One person was taken by road to Countess of Chester Hospital for further treatment.”

[Archive image of a Wales air ambulance landing on North Street Park]

