Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sun 14th May 2023

Age UK urges pensioners to claim Pension Credit before 19th May

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

In an urgent call to action, Age UK is encouraging low-income pensioners to claim Pension Credit without delay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pensioners have until Friday 19th May to qualify for the first of this year’s three cost-of-living payments. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These payments, announced as part of the Chancellor’s Spring Budget, are only being issued to pensioners in receipt of Pension Credit and other qualifying benefits. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pension Credit is a top-up benefit, supplementing the weekly income of a single pensioner to £201.05 or a pensioner couple to £306.85. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This benefit is separate from the State Pension and comprises two parts: Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It can also be backdated by three months, meaning those who start their application process by the 19th May, and meet the eligibility criteria, will receive the first £301 cost-of-living payment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the significant financial boost Pension Credit provides, a third of pensioners eligible to claim it are still missing out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

UK Government data shows that 770,000 eligible pensioner households are not receiving their Pension Credit payments, amounting to around £1.5 billion annually. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This translates to an average of £1,900 a year per household that’s going unclaimed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pension Credit not only provides an income boost, but also entitles recipients to a range of additional support including help with energy bills, reduced water bills, free NHS dental treatment, cheaper broadband deals, and extra Pension Credit for some carers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said, “The Government’s cost-of-living support is higher this year – worth up to £900 – so it’s never been more important for older people to see whether they can claim Pension Credit.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She further urged pensioners to consider applying as the financial benefits could be life-changing. “A successful Pension Credit claim – worth an average of £1,900 a year per household in addition to the cost-of-living payments – could give people the confidence to buy the groceries they need, without skimping for fear of running out of money,” Abrahams added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Age UK’s campaign, ‘It Doesn’t Add Up’, urges older people on low incomes or struggling with bills to contact Age UK’s free Advice line for a benefits check. Age UK also hosts a free and anonymous Benefits Calculator to provide estimates of potential benefits. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To claim Pension Credit, pensioners are advised to call the DWP Pension Credit claim line or visit their official website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Broughton built Lancaster to mark Dambusters 80th anniversary with commemorative flight this week
  • North East Wales college to host 150+ self-care and wellbeing sessions for Mental Health Awareness Week
  • Student Loan interest rate capped at 7.1% by Welsh Government

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Broughton built Lancaster to mark Dambusters 80th anniversary with commemorative flight this week

    News

    North East Wales college to host 150+ self-care and wellbeing sessions for Mental Health Awareness Week

    News

    Student Loan interest rate capped at 7.1% by Welsh Government

    News

    Co-op opens applications for Local Community Fund

    News

    New Chair of Flintshire Council: “Great honour to represent such an incredible county”

    News

    A55 faces four-night closure in Flintshire next week for essential resurfacing work

    News

    Rising cost of living sees basic needs become ‘aspirational’ for young people

    News

    Education Minister’s call to “make uniforms cheaper” welcomed by Alyn and Deeside MS

    News

    Theatr Clwyd: Roaring twenties reborn – The Great Gatsby returns to the Dolphin Pub

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn