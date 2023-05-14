Age UK urges pensioners to claim Pension Credit before 19th May
In an urgent call to action, Age UK is encouraging low-income pensioners to claim Pension Credit without delay.
Pensioners have until Friday 19th May to qualify for the first of this year’s three cost-of-living payments.
These payments, announced as part of the Chancellor’s Spring Budget, are only being issued to pensioners in receipt of Pension Credit and other qualifying benefits.
Pension Credit is a top-up benefit, supplementing the weekly income of a single pensioner to £201.05 or a pensioner couple to £306.85.
This benefit is separate from the State Pension and comprises two parts: Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit.
It can also be backdated by three months, meaning those who start their application process by the 19th May, and meet the eligibility criteria, will receive the first £301 cost-of-living payment.
Despite the significant financial boost Pension Credit provides, a third of pensioners eligible to claim it are still missing out.
UK Government data shows that 770,000 eligible pensioner households are not receiving their Pension Credit payments, amounting to around £1.5 billion annually.
This translates to an average of £1,900 a year per household that’s going unclaimed.
Pension Credit not only provides an income boost, but also entitles recipients to a range of additional support including help with energy bills, reduced water bills, free NHS dental treatment, cheaper broadband deals, and extra Pension Credit for some carers.
Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said, “The Government’s cost-of-living support is higher this year – worth up to £900 – so it’s never been more important for older people to see whether they can claim Pension Credit.”
She further urged pensioners to consider applying as the financial benefits could be life-changing. “A successful Pension Credit claim – worth an average of £1,900 a year per household in addition to the cost-of-living payments – could give people the confidence to buy the groceries they need, without skimping for fear of running out of money,” Abrahams added.
Age UK’s campaign, ‘It Doesn’t Add Up’, urges older people on low incomes or struggling with bills to contact Age UK’s free Advice line for a benefits check. Age UK also hosts a free and anonymous Benefits Calculator to provide estimates of potential benefits.
To claim Pension Credit, pensioners are advised to call the DWP Pension Credit claim line or visit their official website.
