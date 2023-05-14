Age UK urges pensioners to claim Pension Credit before 19th May

In an urgent call to action, Age UK is encouraging low-income pensioners to claim Pension Credit without delay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pensioners have until Friday 19th May to qualify for the first of this year’s three cost-of-living payments. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

These payments, announced as part of the Chancellor’s Spring Budget, are only being issued to pensioners in receipt of Pension Credit and other qualifying benefits. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pension Credit is a top-up benefit, supplementing the weekly income of a single pensioner to £201.05 or a pensioner couple to £306.85. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This benefit is separate from the State Pension and comprises two parts: Guarantee Credit and Savings Credit. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It can also be backdated by three months, meaning those who start their application process by the 19th May, and meet the eligibility criteria, will receive the first £301 cost-of-living payment. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Despite the significant financial boost Pension Credit provides, a third of pensioners eligible to claim it are still missing out. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

UK Government data shows that 770,000 eligible pensioner households are not receiving their Pension Credit payments, amounting to around £1.5 billion annually. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This translates to an average of £1,900 a year per household that’s going unclaimed. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Pension Credit not only provides an income boost, but also entitles recipients to a range of additional support including help with energy bills, reduced water bills, free NHS dental treatment, cheaper broadband deals, and extra Pension Credit for some carers. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK, said, “The Government’s cost-of-living support is higher this year – worth up to £900 – so it’s never been more important for older people to see whether they can claim Pension Credit.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

She further urged pensioners to consider applying as the financial benefits could be life-changing. “A successful Pension Credit claim – worth an average of £1,900 a year per household in addition to the cost-of-living payments – could give people the confidence to buy the groceries they need, without skimping for fear of running out of money,” Abrahams added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Age UK’s campaign, ‘It Doesn’t Add Up’, urges older people on low incomes or struggling with bills to contact Age UK’s free Advice line for a benefits check. Age UK also hosts a free and anonymous Benefits Calculator to provide estimates of potential benefits. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

To claim Pension Credit, pensioners are advised to call the DWP Pension Credit claim line or visit their official website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News