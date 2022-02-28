A550 in Flintshire partially blocked following collision

A section of the A550 in Flintshire is partially blocked following a road traffic collision.

According to traffic reports, a two-vehicle collision has happened on A550 Wrexham Road.

The incident is affecting traffic between Penyffordd and Cefn y bedd.

A local traffic report states: “Reports road partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash, two vehicles involved on A550 Wrexham Road at The Beeches.”

“Accident happened just before 07:35, affecting traffic between Penyffordd and Cefn y bedd”