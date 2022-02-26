A55 will be fully closed for ‘long time’ after ‘serious RTC’ by Dobshill

The A55 has been fully closed this afternoon at Junction 35 – Dobshill.

Police have said, “Due to a serious RTC the A55 is closed in both directions from Dobshill roundabout to the junction with the A5104 Broughton turning.”

“Please avoid the area if possible as the road will be closed for quite a long time.”

📢Update 13:12📢 Eastbound traffic being diverted off at J35 #Dobshill

Westbound traffic being diverted off at J36 #Broughtonhttps://t.co/ufEP4NEmws — Traffic Wales North & Mid #KeepWalesSafe (@TrafficWalesN) February 26, 2022

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle crash on A55 both ways between J35 A550 (Dobbs Hill) and J36 A5104 Mold Road (Warren Bank Interchange).”

Location of the closure.