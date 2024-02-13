A55 Broughton: Eastbound resurfacing work will see carriageway closures this week
Motorists using the A55 are being advised to prepare for a series of closures starting this February, as essential maintenance works are set to enhance the durability and safety of the main route between Cheshire and Flintshire.
The project, focusing on the section between Junction 36 Broughton and the border between England and Wales, aims to address critical issues with the underlying concrete bays and the road surface.
Resurfacing work has commenced on the eastbound side this week, and will last until 3 March.
This period will see a mix of overnight weekday closures, weekend closures, and daytime lane restrictions.
Specific closures include:
- Overnight closures eastbound from Junction 36 Warren Interchange to Junction 36A Broughton Retail Park, from 20:00 to 06:00 on weekdays between 11 February and 23 February.
- Weekend closures from 20:00 on 16 February to 06:00 on 19 February, and again from 20:00 on 23 February to 20:00 on 25 February, extending to 3 March at 06:00.
- Daytime lane closures from 06:00 on 12 February to 20:00 on 2 March, from Junction 35 Dobshill to Junction 38 Posthouse.
