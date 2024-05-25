Deeside.com > News

Posted: Sat 25th May 2024

A494 Drome Corner to Queensferry Interchange: River Dee Bridge crossover and junction improvement works

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales


Campaign Advert

Work to install two crossover points in the central reserve of the A494 from Drome Corner to Queensferry Interchange will begin next week.

Traffic Wales has also said, “small improvements” to the Riverside junction on the westbound carriageway will commence on June 4.

The work is scheduled to continue until July 13.

The roadworks will be conducted overnight from 8 pm to 6 am to minimise disruption, taking advantage of lower traffic volumes.

From June 4 to July 2, lane 2 closures will be in effect in both directions.

This will be followed by lane 1 closures on the westbound carriageway from July 2 to July 10.

The final phase will see lane 2 closures reinstated from July 11 to July 13.

Throughout the duration of these works, a 30 mph speed restriction will be enforced across the site 24/7 as a safety measure.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: [email protected]
Latest News

  • Special free screening of dementia awareness films at Cineworld Broughton
  • Theatr Clwyd reveals cast for crime drama Rope
  • Flintshire Council issues nearly 100 fines to parents over their child’s absence from school

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Special free screening of dementia awareness films at Cineworld Broughton

    News

    Theatr Clwyd reveals cast for crime drama Rope

    News

    Flintshire Council issues nearly 100 fines to parents over their child’s absence from school

    News

    Jade’s Law passes ahead of Parliament’s dissolution ahead of general election

    News

    Welsh Ambulance Service risk not being able to fully respond to terror attack due to handover delays

    News

    Health chiefs apologise for long A&E waits in North Wales

    News

    Police arrest two youths on suspicion of drug offences in Flint

    News

    Ofgem confirms 7% Energy Price Cap drop from July to September

    News

    Deeside food giant pledge to donate one million meal to Fareshare

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn