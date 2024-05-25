A494 Drome Corner to Queensferry Interchange: River Dee Bridge crossover and junction improvement works

Work to install two crossover points in the central reserve of the A494 from Drome Corner to Queensferry Interchange will begin next week.

Traffic Wales has also said, “small improvements” to the Riverside junction on the westbound carriageway will commence on June 4.

The work is scheduled to continue until July 13.

The roadworks will be conducted overnight from 8 pm to 6 am to minimise disruption, taking advantage of lower traffic volumes.

From June 4 to July 2, lane 2 closures will be in effect in both directions.

This will be followed by lane 1 closures on the westbound carriageway from July 2 to July 10.

The final phase will see lane 2 closures reinstated from July 11 to July 13.

Throughout the duration of these works, a 30 mph speed restriction will be enforced across the site 24/7 as a safety measure.