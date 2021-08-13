Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 13th Aug 2021

Updated: Fri 13th Aug

Updated: A494 in Mold back open following overnight closure due to a road traffic collision

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Update 6.15am: According to traffic monitoring site Inrix, the road has now reopened.

Earlier report: A section of the A494 has been closed overnight in Mold following a road traffic collision.

The road has been shut both ways A494 from Gwernymynydd roundabout to A494 Wrexham Road.

The closure was implemented at around 11.30pm on Thursday evening, as of 3am the section of road remained closed.

A traffic report for the area states: “Road closed due to accident on A494 both ways from A5119 Ruthin Road (Gwernymynydd roundabout) to B5444. The road has been closed since around 23:30.”

More later….

 



