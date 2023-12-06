A494 at Queensferry back open following earlier multi-vehicle collision
Update: The A494 at Queensferry back open following earlier multi-vehicle collision.
**Update 08:42**
Incident is now clear.
Heavy congestion remains in the area currently showing as 20 minute delays.
Thank you for your patience.@HighwaysNWEST https://t.co/sReC5YbCNH pic.twitter.com/wg12BKFHQV
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) December 6, 2023
Previous report: A section of the A494 in Deeside is reported to be blocked following a collision.
The incident has happened between the exit and entry slip roads on the eastbound carriageway at Queensferry.
Traffic Wales posted on social media: “Reports of collision in the area . Please divert off via the off slip and re join carriageway.”
“Traffic currently stopped in the main carriageway. Traffic officers in attendance. Please proceed with care.”
Congestion is back to A55 at Ewloe.
A traffic report for the area states: “A494 Northbound (Eastbound) closed, queueing traffic due to multi-vehicle accident at A550 Gladstone Way (Queensferry / Sandycroft Turn Off). Congestion to the A55 at Ewloe. Diversion: Via the exit and entry slip roads
Last updated 3 minutes ago”
⚠️Warning ⚠️#A494 Eastbound Queensferry.
Reports of collision in the area . Please divert off via the off slip and re join carriageway. Traffic currently stopped in the main carriageway.
Traffic officers in attendance.
Please proceed with care. pic.twitter.com/oo3cuKvh8u
— Traffic Wales North & Mid (@TrafficWalesN) December 6, 2023
