Posted: Tue 3rd May 2022

Updated: Tue 3rd May

A man has died following a collision on a garage forecourt in Bretton this morning

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision in Flintshire today (Tuesday, 3 May) in which one man sadly died.

The incident took place at 8.40am when police received reports of a collision on the forecourt of Premier Garage on Chester Road, Bretton.

The collision involved a Ford Ranger truck and a male from the midlands area.

Officers attended the location along with ambulance crews.

The man was subsequently taken to hospital where, sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Police have said the victim’s next of kin have been informed and our enquiries into this incident remain ongoing.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have dashcam footage of this incident, to contact North Wales Police.” A spokesperson has said

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called this morning, Tuesday 03 May, at approximately 8.36am to reports of a road traffic collision in Bretton.”

“We sent one rapid response vehicle, one Duty Operations Manager, two emergency ambulances, and the Wales Air Ambulance to the scene.”

Reports can be made online: https://orlo.uk/Pe4AR or via 101, quoting incident number B062423.



