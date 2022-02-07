A donation of £2000 will help Flintshire Foodbank pay nearly a years rent on its Mold distribution centre

A charity providing emergency food and support to the people of Flintshire will be able to pay almost the entire year’s rent on its Mold centre after a manufacturer’s donation.

Flintshire Foodbank has been handed a timely boost after receiving £2,000 from Synthite, a chemical producer in the town.

Synthite was awarded the figure by parent company Tennants Consolidated Ltd to pledge towards the efforts of a local charity.

Flintshire Foodbank provides three days’ nutritionally balanced food and help to local people who are referred to them in crisis as they assist The Trussell Trust and its campaign to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

Project manager for Flintshire Foodbank Sue Leake, who relies on a team of around 70 volunteers every week, was thrilled to receive the gift.

She said: “We raise all our own funds and have to pay rent on a lot of the nine centres throughout Flintshire, as well as rates on the warehouse in Mold, while also keeping a van on the road to distribute contributions to the various foodbanks.

“During December we gave food to 1,378 people, so it was amazing to be handed the donation, especially with 2021 being our busiest year, and December was absolutely our busiest month.

“On average we help 800 people per month, which highlights how many families and people from all walks of life use the foodbanks.

“It appears as if life could be tough for a lot of people with living costs rising and with no sign of things like the £20 Universal Credit uplift returning, so with this donation, we are able to focus our energy on helping provide food for people in crisis.”

Sarah Jones, assistant accountant at Synthite, was pleased that the company could play their part in helping to ease the worries of Flintshire Foodbank.

The monetary donation follows hot on the heels of a contribution of 70kgs of canned goods, biscuits, and similar items by Synthite.

Sarah said: “It has been a difficult year for many and the numbers of those who need to lean on the centres certainly highlight that and the work needed to help improve the situation.

“After we sent food, we were reminded just how important the foodbank is and there was a desire as a company to help however we could.

“The service provided by the charity should be commended and the decision to support the fantastic work being done was a simple choice and we are thrilled to be able to play a part.

“I would strongly recommend any businesses or individuals looking to back a positive cause to look into the Flintshire Foodbank and help in whatever way they can.”

For more information on Flintshire Foodbank visit https://flintshire. foodbank.org.uk.

Synthite has operated from Alyn Works on Denbigh Road in Mold since the 1950s and employs 120 people.