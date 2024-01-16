A Digital Leap: Flintshire Council debuts on Facebook two decades after its inception

Flintshire Council has published its first official Facebook post, marking the local authority’s entry into the world’s largest social media network, two decades after its inception. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿​

The move highlights the council's renewed focus on enhancing its engagement with the community and keeping pace with the digital era.

The council, previously the only one in Wales without a corporate Facebook page, has set up two pages – one in English and another in Welsh.

These pages, managed by the Customer Service & Communications Team, aim to serve as key platforms for emergency communications, sharing important messages, celebrating good news stories, and facilitating consultation and engagement activities.

During a meeting in December, Cllr Chris Bithell expressed concerns about potential online abuse directed at council members.

In response, he was assured that these Facebook pages will be closely moderated to manage any abusive comments and provide a controlled, official channel of communication on the platform.

The move by Flintshire Council comes after years of absence noted by its residents, especially highlighted during the pandemic lockdowns when the platform was a lifeline for many of the county's more isolated residents.