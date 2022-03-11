75 new acts announced as part of huge FOCUS Wales 2022 line up

A further 75 acts have been announced as part of the FOCUS Wales 2022 line-up.

More than 250 of the best new music acts from Wales and around the world will take to the stage across multiple town centre venues in Wrexham across the 5-7 May.

Amongst the new acts confirmed are:

Ailsa Tully | Aisha Kigs | Alanaire | Alexandra Alden | Ani Glass | Artshawty | Atzur | Ava In The Dark | Beija Flo | BEMZ | Benji Wild | BLÁNID | Cara Hammond | China Bears | Clwb Fuzz | Cosmic Dog Fog | DALHIA | Deep Tan | Dilettante | Dim ond Dawns | Endaf | Enjoyable Listens | Fright Years | Growl of Clown | Hey Djan | Hourglvss | Jack in Water | Jago Lyne (Gottwood) | Kapil Seshasayee | Kiddus | Laikka | Lisa Oakes | Los Blancos | Marta Knight | Moon Panda | Naya Ali | Red Telephone | Rona Mac | SZWÉ | TeiFi | The Montagues | TUYS | Xenith | YazMean + LOTS MORE! This new wave of artists announced includes international acts from: Austria | Balearics | Canada | Catalonia | France | Ireland | Luxembourg | Malta | Mongolia | and Scotland

Following the release of their 4th album Bright Magic late in 2021, Public Service Broadcasting will be performing their most ambitious live set to date, headlining Llwyn Isaf, the new big top tent on Thursday 5 May.

Having reached the top spot in almost every Album of The Year list in 2021, winning BBC Introducing Artist of The Year, and nominated at the 2022 Brit Awards, Self Esteem make their debut in Wrexham on Friday 6 May.

One of the most influential bands in modern UK music, Echo & The Bunnymen will headline on Saturday 7 May.

Other headliners announced include post-punk band Goat Girl, touring off the back of their critically acclaimed 2021 album On All Fours, award winning Welsh artist Gwenno, and the hotly tipped alt-rock group CRAWLERS. Also joining the line-up are the exciting 16 piece collective, Balimaya Project fusing West-African folkloric music and jazz in a unique, contemporary way.

FOCUS Wales is Wales’ biggest music industry event, with three days of panels, keynote talks, and industry advice. The festival will see over 400 music industry professionals descend upon Wrexham from around the world. First speakers announced include: Lauren Down (End of The Road Festival), Oskar Strajn (ESNS, Netherlands), Cils Williams (ATC Live Agency), Jude Rogers (The Guardian), Jessie Atkinson (Gigwise), Ben Ryles (DHP Family), Ian White (Outer/most Agency, USA) plus representatives from PRS Foundation, AIM, PPL, and Arts Council.