‘4ugust’ launch: campaigners announce one month long four-day week trial in August

Four-day week campaigners have announced new plans for a one month long four-day week trial to take place in August this year.

The new initiative, called ‘4ugust’, will run as an annual event every August and has been launched by the 4 Day Week Campaign and think tank Autonomy.

It builds on recent success with new research showing that at least 54 of the 61 companies that took part in a six-month pilot in the UK in 2022 have maintained the four-day week a year and a half later.

Campaigners are hoping a shorter trial will encourage even more companies to give the four-day week a go. They say that for companies that are unsure about a longer trial, ‘4ugust’ gives them the opportunity to try it just for a month and see the benefits for their organisation.

The plan is for companies taking part to give their staff a four-day week, while keeping salaries the same, for the whole month of August this summer. Alongside the bank holiday in the final week, this amounts to just four additional days off: a mini trial.

Many UK companies already offer reduced summer working hours including PWC, Kellogg’s, Asos and Kraft Heinz.

Joe Ryle, Director of the 4 Day Week Campaign, said

“4ugust is an exciting opportunity for organisations to experiment with a four-day week in a mini trial.

“Many companies already operate with summer working hours so this is just one small step further.

“We’re confident that many companies will sign-up to take part and then get to see the benefits of a four-day week for themselves.”

Will Stronge, Director of Research at Autonomy, said:

“4ugust is an opportunity for companies to dip their toes in the pool, as it were, and try a four-day week for a limited time only.

“We are in the middle of a wave of organisations making the move to shorter working hours, and there are a great many other companies out there that are interested but don’t know how or when to start experimenting. This August is the perfect time for a low-stakes mini pilot.

“It is also an opportunity for existing four-day week companies to shout about their best practices and celebrate their successful shifts to healthier, more sustainable and employee-centric hours. These stories should be held up as great examples of good employers and we’re here to amplify.”

