£48m support package to help Wales’ bus industry recover from the pandemic

£48 million to help Wales’ bus industry recover from the impact of the pandemic and deal with emerging financial challenges has been announced.

It will provide ‘gap funding’ until the end of this financial year for bus operators to maintain the necessary bus services and routes in their area.

This funding is one of a number of short-term measures taken by the Welsh Government to support bus operators at a time when they needed it the most.

A review of the existing Bus Services Support Grant (BSSG) scheme will also be taken to consider how it can be used to move the industry away from a reliance on emergency funding schemes and bridge the gap to franchising.

Announcing the latest emergency funding package, Deputy Minister for Climate Change, with a responsibility for transport, Lee Waters said: “The bus industry is emerging from some of its toughest times, and we need to continue to provide support to help the industry recover and secure a healthy future.

“During the pandemic passenger numbers fell by around 90% and have still only returned to between 50% and 70% of pre-Covid levels, leaving operators struggling with reduced revenue and contending with the latest challenges of rising fuel and operating costs.

“The funding I’ve announced today will provide a short-term solution to help the industry to begin to recover from the challenges it has and continues to face whilst we develop a longer-term solution to tackle the gradual decline in passengers over the years.

“In March I set out our plans to bring forward legislation to change the way bus services are delivered across Wales.

“Throughout this process we will be working closely with local government, the bus industry and passengers, to design a system that is ‘easy to use, easy to access and well connected’ providing people a ‘real sustainable transport alternative’ to the private car.

“We will provide an update on how these plans are progressing later this year.”