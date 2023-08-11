Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 11th Aug 2023

Shotton-based home care agency named among top 20 providers in Wales

A Shotton-based home care agency has been recognised as one of the Top 20 home care providers in Wales, an accolade that underscores its commitment to delivering top-quality care to disabled and older people. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The award, presented to Deeside Home Care by leading reviews site homecare.co.uk, honours the best in home care across Wales, helping individuals find care tailored to their needs, budget, and location. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With 379 home care providers in Wales and 11,856 in the UK, this recognition places Deeside Home Care among the elite. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nearly a million disabled and older people in the UK rely on home care to live independently, receiving assistance with daily tasks such as dressing, washing, meal preparation, and medication administration. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

With an ageing population, the demand for home care is expected to grow, making the role of providers like Deeside Home Care increasingly vital. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The award is based on reviews from those receiving care, as well as their friends and relatives, reflecting real experiences and satisfaction with the services provided. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of homecare.co.uk, praised the importance of quality home care, stating, “Top quality home care is vital as it enables people to continue living in their own homes and to keep their independence. Deeside Home Care has shown it provides care of the highest quality and we would like to congratulate it on being one of the top home care providers in Wales!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Natalie Marshall of Deeside Home Care expressed her gratitude for the recognition, saying, “We are thrilled to once again win the Award naming us as one of the Top 20 Home Care Providers in Wales. We feel very proud that our hard work and dedication has been recognised by such prestigious awards criteria. We strive to be a market leader in the social care industry in Wales and are grateful for this recognition.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The award not only celebrates Deeside Home Care’s achievements but also highlights the essential role that home care workers play in keeping individuals both mentally and physically well, especially those who may be less mobile due to illness, disability, or age. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For those looking for a home care agency in Deeside, more information can be found on the homecare.co.uk website. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

