£16m in Tesco Clubcard vouchers set to expire end of November

One of the UK's leading supermarkets, has issued a reminder to its customers about the impending expiry of their Clubcard vouchers.

The Clubcard scheme, a cornerstone of Tesco's customer loyalty program, allows shoppers to accumulate points on their purchases, which are later redeemed as vouchers.

These vouchers offer discounts on a wide range of items, presenting a valuable opportunity for customers to save money.

However, Tesco has said many customers are accumulating points but failing to redeem them before they expire.

Currently, more than £16 million worth of vouchers, first issued in November 2021, are at risk of expiring unused by the end of this month.

In a statement, Emma Botton, Tesco Group Customer Director, emphasised the importance of these vouchers in extending household budgets,

"We want to help customers' household budgets stretch further right now and Clubcard is the best way to get great value with Tesco."

"With more than £16m worth of Clubcard vouchers due to expire at the end of November, we're reminding customers to spend them now – or even use them to get ahead with some early Christmas shopping."

In an effort to enhance the benefits of the Clubcard scheme, Tesco announced last December a revision to issue vouchers more frequently to loyal customers.

This change is part of a broader strategy to offer better value to customers and incentivise regular shopping at Tesco stores.

Clubcard vouchers, which are issued every three months, are a critical part of this strategy.

Tesco revealed that a record £100 million worth of new vouchers will be issued starting October 30, marking the highest amount since 2015.

This underscores the growing significance of the Clubcard scheme in Tesco's customer engagement efforts.

For customers unsure about their voucher expiry dates, Tesco has provided straightforward methods to check both online and through their mobile app.

Moreover, the company has partnered with various 'Reward Partners' like Disney+, Legoland, and Café Rouge, where the value of vouchers can be doubled, offering even greater savings.

However, it's worth noting that the value of vouchers when swapped for these partners was reduced from triple to double this summer, reflecting changes in Tesco's Clubcard policy.

