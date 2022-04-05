Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 5th Apr 2022

£10 million funding boost for domiciliary care in Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A further £10 million will be provided to local authorities to support domiciliary care and increase service provision in Wales the Deputy Minister of Social Services, Julie Morgan has announced.

Funded through the second supplementary budget, the £10 million can be used to pay for driving lessons for domiciliary care workers and purchase electric fleet vehicles to improve staff access to vehicles in order to increase service capacity.

Being unable to drive or not having access to a vehicle is one of the main barriers to recruitment into the sector and can limit the number of hours domiciliary care workers are able to work.

With demand for domiciliary support services in Wales remaining high, local authorities are having to find innovative ways to increase the capacity of their domiciliary support services and address longstanding difficulties in recruitment and retention.

The Welsh Government has already taken actions to build workforce capacity by introducing the Real Living Wage and undertaking a national recruitment campaign.

The Deputy Minister for Social Services, Julie Morgan said:

“I am very pleased we are providing an additional £10 million to local authorities to increase capacity in domiciliary care. Domiciliary care workers being unable to drive is cited as one of the main barriers to recruitment and can limit what services can be offered by providers. This funding will support the sector to meet these challenges and help people return home from hospital by increasing the provision of services.

In addition, there are significant delays for driving test dates due to the pandemic. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency has agreed to prioritise test dates for Welsh domiciliary care workers who are waiting to sit their driving tests.

Ms Morgan continued:

“I encourage anyone working in domiciliary care who is learning to drive to speak to their employer about how this funding could benefit them and their career.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

All clear on M56 heading towards North Wales

News

Two arrested as police seize drugs, cash and weapons in Flintshire

News

Drug drivers could be forced to take rehab courses before being allowed back behind the wheel

News

NHS 111 advice service now available across Wales

News

450-day adoption wait for rescue dog who had never worn a collar or been on a walk

News

Airbus workers to be balloted on new improved pay offer

News

‘Know where your teenagers are?’ Police plea to Connah’s Quay parents as anti-social behaviour increases

News

Deeside Ice Rink set to reopen in the autumn, says Aura

News

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service set to open firefighter recruitment “window” this month

News





Read 392,489 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn