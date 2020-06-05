Wales’ Transport Minister call for new Deeside railway station to be built by 2024

A new railway station servicing Deeside Industrial Estate could be built by 2024.

Wales’ Minister for Economy, Transport has written to his UK Government counterpart outlining a strong case for building the Deeside Parkway station along with three other station in Wales.

The Welsh Government isn’t responsible for the delivery of new railway infrastructure but it can suggest new stations to the UK Government.

In a Letter to the Secretary for Transport Grant Shapps, Ken Skates – who is also Minister for North Wales – has called for investment in the Wales and Borders rail network in a bid to boost the regions recovery post COVID-19.





Mr Skates has also invited the Secretary for Transport to discuss other rail investment priorities, including a new station at Greenfield.

Deeside Parkway station is a key component of the North Wales Metro development and will make major contribution to urban connectivity, giving access to more employment opportunties aswell as reducing car usage.

The​ Wrexham-Bidston Rail Users’ Association has long made the case for the introduction of a new station on the route adjacent to the Deeside Industrial Park and the A548.

This new station would enable employees to get to the Deeside Industrial Park by train and at the same time provide easy access from the network of dual carriageways to park and ride facilities for rail services to Birkenhead, Liverpool, Wrexham and beyond.

A report by Transport Wales identified four new stations, Deeside Parkway, Carno, on the Cambrian Main Line in Mid Wales, St. Clears, on the Great Western Main Line in the West and Ely Mill, on the City Line in the South.

A new Station Fund will pay for the developments which would see them completed in early 2024.

In his letter, Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, writes:

“I have not ranked them as a priority, because the Transport Wales report shows that there is a strong case for developing all four stations as part of an integrated program to improve access to the rail network across Wales.

This package will make a major contribution to improving rail links, boosting our recovery following COVID-19, and developing our public transport for the future.

The opening of these new stations will be key to Building Better Back.”