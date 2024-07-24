North Wales PCC Andy Dunbobbin prioritises tackling retail crime

A recently re-elected Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has vowed to make tackling retail crime a key priority as he seeks public views on the most pressing local policing matters.

North Wales PCC Andy Dunbobbin, who was voted in for Labour in May, is asking residents for feedback on the main issues which the region’s police force should be addressing over the next four years.

As part of his role, the former Flintshire councillor has a duty to create a plan that sets the future direction for North Wales Police to fight crime across the area.

He is running a consultation from now until September 27 after urging people to tell him how they want to see their neighbourhoods policed.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Mr Dunbobbin said reducing retail crime would be one of his main goals.

It follows figures published today (Wednesday, 24 July) showing that the number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales has risen to a new 20-year high.

He said: “During the election campaign, I set out four priorities which were a local neighbourhood policing presence, supporting victims, communities and businesses, a fair and effective criminal justice system and a visible and responsible police and crime commissioner.

“It’s broadening it out from what I stood on at the previous election, and we’ve included businesses this time because of retail crime.

“Retail crime is really prominent, and I’ve campaigned with the Co-operative Party for safer streets and looking at how we can end retail crime.

“I’ve had good engagement from the Association of Convenience Stores, the Federation of Independent Retailers, as well as national companies.

“One of my responsibilities within the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners is that I’ll be having the retail crime portfolio.”

A total of 443,995 shoplifting offences were logged by police forces in the year to March 2024, up 30 per cent on the 342,428 recorded in the previous 12 months.

The figure is the highest since current records began in the year to March 2003, according to the Office for National Statistics, which described the latest increases as notable.

As well as retail crime, Mr Dunbobbin said he was aiming to focus on serious organised crime and violence against women and girls as part of his Police and Crime Plan.

He is also encouraging members of the public to have their say after concerns were raised about the low turnout at the most recent PCC election in North Wales, which stood at just 17.19 per cent.

Mr Dunbobbin said: “The first priority for me is to work with community groups, stakeholders, residents, police officers and the chief constable to listen to what they think worked last time, as well as any improvements or initiatives.

“We’re open to that with all ears and we want to see what we can do together.

“The consultation process started last Monday, and I’m hoping and wanting to encourage as many people as possible to take part and make sure their voices are heard.

“That’s really important, because we’ve seen a lot of commentary surrounding the PCC election turnout.”

Residents can fill in the survey online in English by visiting www.surveymonkey.com/r/PCC-consultation2024 or Welsh by going to www.surveymonkey.com/r/Ymgynghoriad-CHTh2024

Print copies are also available at libraries and police stations across North Wales.

People can also email [email protected] or write to the following address to request a copy: Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner North Wales, Police Headquarters, Glan y Don, Colwyn Bay, LL29 8AW.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter

[Photo: depositphotos.com]