Holywell Market hosts successful family info day

Holywell Market played host to its first Family Information Day last week, providing a platform for the local community to engage with a wide array of services.

The event, running alongside the regular market, allowed residents to connect with representatives offering advice, signposting, training, educational opportunities, volunteering, and employment prospects.

Activities for children were also available, courtesy of Outside Lives and Explore.

Alice Williams, Engagement & Progression Coordinator for Flintshire Council, highlighted the event’s evolution: “This initially started as an event aimed at young adults at risk of falling into the NEET (Not in Employment, Education, or Training) category. However, what it’s progressed into is something that will benefit the whole community.”

Dan Larkin, Community Focused Schools Manager and LEAP Project Manager, emphasised the broader impact: “Having the chance to showcase aspects of support that are available to the community couldn’t be missed. There are people out there who wouldn’t have known where to look for the help that is available to them. Events like this support other community-based projects across the county and reach those who don’t access the internet.”

The event saw a fantastic response, according to Kayleigh Smith, Family Engagement Officer. “To have so many services, charities, and organisations attending ensured there was something for all ages. I’d encourage all who can to attend the next event at Halkyn Castle Woods on the 14th of August. It may not necessarily be for yourself but for a family member or friend who may need that bit of help.”

Jonathan Thomas, Flintshire Councils Markets Promotion and Engagement Officer, praised the market as an ideal venue. “After an initial call with Alice, it was obvious the marketplace was an ideal host location and it’s been a great project to be a part of. Having more space and the gazebos at hand meant we could also accommodate more services than we could at the indoor events. The importance of the social aspect of the marketplace is often forgotten about and I’d like to see them used more for events like this.”

Holywell Mayor Linda Corbett attended the event and expressed her enthusiasm: “It was great news that the family information day was being held in Holywell. I encourage as many residents as possible to attend and increase their awareness of the services available. Given its success, regular events of this nature should be considered in the future.”

The next Family Information Day is scheduled for August 14th at Halkyn Castle Woods, promising even more opportunities for the community to engage and benefit from the various services and activities offered.