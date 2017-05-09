Train / Work / Live in Wales: nursing recruitment campaign launch

The campaign starts as Health Secretary Vaughan Gething has announced that NHS Bursaries for eligible student nurses, midwives and allied health professionals will continue to be available in Wales in 2018/19.

The bursary will be based upon individuals committing in advance to taking up the opportunity to work in Wales, post qualification, for a period of two years.

The Health Secretary met with a group of registered nurses today at the Keir Hardie University Health Park to talk about their experiences of working in Wales.

The recruitment campaign forms part of the Welsh Government commitment to take action to attract and train more nurses, GPs and other health professionals across Wales. It follows the successful recent GP recruitment campaign, which saw a 16% increase in GP training places filled.

The international campaign will target newly qualified and experienced registered nurses, as well as those who may be considering returning to the profession. The Train, Work, Live campaign will be represented at the RCN Congress in Liverpool from May 13 -17.

It is supported with a single telephone point of contact for all enquiries and online through the www.trainworklive.wales website. People interested in working in Wales can ring: 01443 848 576 for more details.

Health Secretary Vaughan Gething said:

“In Wales, we are committed to investing in supporting the training and development of nurses, midwives and other professionals working in our NHS. “We can offer flexible working arrangements and support for nurses and we are the first country in Europe to introduce a nurse staffing levels law. “Wales is a great place to train, work and live; we value the professional judgement of nurses and we want to get that message out to attract more nurses to come experience what we have to offer. “I’m pleased to announce the bursary will continue to be available to those who commit in advance to work in Wales, post qualification, for two years. We’re taking positive action to attract more health professionals across the country and investing in education and training are key to developing our workforce.”

Professor Jean White said: