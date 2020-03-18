Toyota to suspend production at most European plants – including Deeside – due to coronavirus pandemic

In light of acceleration of the current coronavirus pandemic in Europe and its social and economic impact, Toyota Motor Europe have decided to organise a ‘progressive suspension’ of most of its vehicle and engines/transmissions production in European plants starting today.

In a statement released this morning the company says, “First, Toyota offers its condolences to all those around the world who have lost loved ones since the start of this pandemic, as well as its sympathy to any who have been affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. At the same time, we would like to express our sincere respect to the healthcare professionals and government officials who are on the frontline day and night.”

“We make decisions based on the safety and security of our employees and stakeholders and in consideration of those currently dealing with this outbreak. We will continue to take action in a timely manner in this very dynamic situation. Moving forward, we will continue to base our decisions on the guidance we receive from authorities in each country and region.”

“Across Europe, Toyota entities have implemented a series of measures in line with health authorities’ recommendations in support of their efforts to prevent or slow down the spread of COVID-19, such as: additional hygiene, and cleaning measures; information sharing; request to work from home for office staff; travel restrictions; elimination or postponement of non-essential events or meetings; and social distancing.”

“With the acceleration of the coronavirus in various European countries or regions and the associated “lock-down” measures taken by various national and regional authorities, an uncertain short-term sales outlook and difficulties in logistics and supply chains are being felt and will increase in the next weeks.”

Toyota have said they have consequently decided to organise a progressive suspension of most of its vehicle and engines/transmissions production in European plants starting on 18 March until further notice.

The plants affected will be:

– Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) in Onnaing – production already suspended

– Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK (TMUK) in Burnaston and Deeside – on 18 March

– Toyota Peugeot Citroen Automobiles (TPCA) in Kolin, Czech Republic – on 19 March

– Toyota Motor Manufacturing Poland (TMMP) in Walbrzych and Jelcz-Laskowice – on 18 March

– Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey (TMMT) in Sakarya – on 21 March

The company notes, “Processes that are important for society, such as the continued provision of service parts for customer vehicles – which can be public safety vehicles – will continue. Likewise, processes and projects deemed essential to a smooth re-start and to the future activity of the plants, such as new vehicle projects, will be maintained with necessary staff.

“Sales operations (retailer sales and service) will be assessed based on each country or region’s situation. In countries where lock-down measures are implemented by government, retailer showrooms have been completely or partially closed. All retailers will remain reachable via electronic communications and telephone for customer care.”