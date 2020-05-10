Toyota Deeside set to resume engine production this week

Toyota has said it will “gradually” resume production at the Deeside engine plant from Monday. (May 11)

The move follows the recent restart of the Japanese carmakers French and Polish plants.

Workers at Toyota Manufacturing UK (TMUK) Deeside plant – where 600 people are employed – will be put through two days of induction and familiarisation to new safety protocols, social distancing and hygiene measures which have been put in place.

Production of engines will gradually resume from Wednesday.

The carmaker’s site in Sakarya, Turkey will also restart production this week.

A Toyota spokesperson said: “The decision to restart these two production operations is based on various considerations but fundamental has been the ability to ensure the sites’ safety by implementing thorough and detailed hygiene and social distancing recommendations.

Another factor considered is the start of easing of lockdown measures announced by various European countries’ or regional governments, which will also make the possible reopening of car retailer showrooms in some countries and a restart of new vehicle sales – but on a gradual basis. Supply chain readiness has also been secured.

Production had been suspended since 18 March at Deeside, following the acceleration of the coronavirus in various European countries and the associated “lock-down” measures taken by various national and regional authorities, an uncertain short-term sales outlook and difficulties in logistics and supply chains.

For the moment, production at Toyota’s other manufacturing sites in Europe, namely TMUK Burnaston and Toyota Motor Russia St. Petersburg, remains suspended.”

Toyota said its plants in the UK have been supporting a number of local and national initiatives during the pandemic.

TMUK has been involved with the “reception, testing, repair and refurbishment of medical equipment” for the NHS.

The company has also provided 3D printed to hospitals and care homes in Wales and England as well as the creation of a 3D printed ventilator adaptor.

Numerous donations have been made to local charities with causes ranging from foodbanks to mental health.

At TMUK in Deeside, contributions include the supply of visual manning boards for control in a local hospital, on top of the provision of personal protective equipment and hand sanitiser to local Council and care homes.

They also offered logistics support to local supermarkets and donated to food banks in the region to support those most in need.