Roadworks in and around Flintshire which may impact on your journey this week.

Flintshire Bridge is set to close this coming weekend to allow for essential major repairs.

Planned work is set to commence in August to allow the removal of cable strands for routine testing.

The bridge will be closed over the weekend on 5th August until the morning of 7th August.

The closure will allow for the installation of a gantry and access platform on the bridge pier and under the bridge deck.

Further night time closures have also been planned between 7pm and 6am between 7th and 25th August.

The gantry and access platform will then be removed which will involve a further weekend closure, this is yet to be determined say Flintshire County Council.

The council also says “subject to how the work progresses and in co-ordination with Welsh Water who are currently working along Connah’s Quay, Shotton, Queensferry.”