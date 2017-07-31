Roadworks in and around Flintshire which may impact on your journey this week.

Flintshire Bridge is set to close this coming weekend to allow for essential major repairs.

Planned work is set to commence in August to allow the removal of cable strands for routine testing.

The bridge will be closed over the weekend on 5th August until the morning of 7th August.

The closure will allow for the installation of a gantry and access platform on the bridge pier and under the bridge deck.

Further night time closures have also been planned between 7pm and 6am between 7th and 25th August.

The gantry and access platform will then be removed which will involve a further weekend closure, this is yet to be determined say Flintshire County Council.

The council also says “subject to how the work progresses and in co-ordination with Welsh Water who are currently working along Connah’s Quay, Shotton, Queensferry.”

Roadworks
A5104 Mold Road, Broughton, Flintshire
31 July — 04 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside No 157 In Carriageway
Works description: Traffic Lights To Facilitate Works To Reinstate Carriageway (Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street Works & Road Works Code Of Practice Including Maintaining A Safe Passage For Pedestrian Access.)
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Planned work about to start
A550,B5125 The Highway, Hawarden, Flintshire
31 July — 04 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: At Junction With Groomscroft
Works description: Install New Main Into Development Site
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Anvil Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
31 July — 02 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: At Junction With Darlington Crescent And Outside An Opp No 3 Anvil Close…
Works description: To Complete 2 Road Crossing In The C/W On Behalf Of Virgin Media…
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Advanced planning
B5129 Flint Road, Saltney Ferry, Flintshire
01 August — 03 August
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From Near The Roundabout At Airbus Factory Entrance To Approx 100m East Of The Beeches Farm, B5129.
Works description: Installation Of Bt Fibre Cables.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
B5441 Welsh Road, Garden City, Flintshire
31 July — 04 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Laying Mains & Services Toplots 1-21 Adj To 118…
Works description: –
Responsibility for works: Wales & West Utilities Ltd
Current status: Advanced planning
Kings Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
31 July — 11 August
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: At Junction With Chester Road
Works description: Excavate Road Crossing In Carriageway And Joint Bay Followed By Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
A5119 Main Road, Soughton, Flintshire
31 July — 02 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside No.6 Chesnut Close
Works description: Repair Damaged Pipe
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
A548 Chester Road, Flint, Flintshire
31 July — 11 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opposite 125 To Opposite 145
Works description: Excavate Joint Bays And Road Crossing Followed By Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Bretton Lane, Bretton, Flintshire
01 August — 02 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Pcp 4 Outside The Tall Trees
Works description: Works To Rectify Defective Reinstatement In The Carriageway
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Church Road, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
31 July — 02 August
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: In Footway Outside Breinton…
Works description: Install External Water Meter And Boundary Box At Depth Of Under 1.5 Metres With Minimum Dig With Per…
Responsibility for works: United Utilities Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Drury Lane, Drury, Flintshire
01 August — 03 August
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Outside Number 25a
Works description: Install Logger Box
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Green Lane, Marlston Cum Lache, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
31 July — 31 July
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Near Pumping Station Green Lane Chester…
Works description: Survey And Maintenance Of Flow Monitor…
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Advanced planning
Larch Avenue, Shotton, Flintshire
31 July — 02 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Nursery School
Works description: Reset/Renew Frame & Cover
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Linden Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
31 July — 02 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 13
Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
M56
31 July — 01 August
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: M56, M56/A5117 East & Westbound 60/8-60/3.
Works description: N – Overnight Hardshoulder & Lane One Closed East & Westbound Due To Inspection Work
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Sovereign Way, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
31 July — 09 August
Delays possible Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Rybrook Volvo Garage…
Works description: Excavate Joint Bay And 3m Track In Grass Verge, Excavate 2m Track In Footway And 10m Road Crossing F…
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Advanced planning
Anvil Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
01 August — 07 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junction Of Darlington Crescent To O/S And Opp No 5 Anvil Close Both Sides…
Works description: Installation Of Micro Duct To Each Premises 100m In Footway, Using Narrow Trenching Technique For Vi…
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Advanced planning
Barony Way, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside No 15 In Footway…
Works description: Hand Dig To Repair Leak (Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street Works& Road Works Co…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Advanced planning
Brook Street, Mold, Flintshire
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 6
Works description: Renew Leaking Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Circular Drive, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Between Nos 21 And 19 In Footway And Verge…
Works description: Hand Dig To Repair Leak On Service Pipe(Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street Works…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Advanced planning
Dock Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 11a
Works description: Permanent Reinstatement Required
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Grove Road, Mollington, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Great Moll. P O, Grove Road, Mollington, Chester, Ch1 6lg…
Works description: Disconnect And Remove Kiosk…
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Advanced planning
Hillside Crescent, Mold, Flintshire
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 24
Works description: Defect Perm Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Howard Street, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Numbers 7/8
Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Lache Hall Crescent, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside No 16 In Footway…
Works description: Hand Dig To Repair Service Supply Pipe Leak (Traffic Management In Accordance With Safety At Street…
Responsibility for works: Dee Valley Water Plc
Current status: Advanced planning
Lower Aston Hall Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 20 To Opp 9 On Lower Aston Hall Lane
Works description: Hawarden 420786 – To Build New Joint Box And Lay Approx 22 M Of Duct 54/56 In Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start
Nant Road, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
31 July — 02 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 7
Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Queens Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
31 July — 11 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 – 3
Works description: Excavate Joint Bays And Install New 2 Way Link Box In Footway Followed By Reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Slack Lane, Drury, Flintshire
31 July — 04 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Pcp 35 Opposite Glendale
Works description: Excavate 88 Metre Track In Grass Verge & Service Joint Bay In Grass Verge. Lay 98 Metres Cable
Responsibility for works: SP Energy Networks
Current status: Planned work about to start
Smithy Close, Saughall, Chester, Cheshire West And Chester
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Junction With Darlington Crescent To Opp No 6 Smithy Close…
Works description: 1 Road Crossing To Complete Plus Some Carriageway Install Working In F.W And C.W, On Behalf Of Virgi…
Responsibility for works: Virgin Media
Current status: Advanced planning
Swn Y Nant, Mold, Flintshire
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside Number 2
Works description: Renew Leaking Stop Tap
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start
Windermere Avenue, Connahs Quay, Flintshire
01 August — 03 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Number 11
Works description: Renew Box Defect – Section 81
Responsibility for works: Welsh Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

