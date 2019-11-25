Police launch appeal for witnesses after man left seriously injured following ‘nasty assault’ in Garden City

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a man was left seriously injured following a disturbance in Deeside in the early hours of this morning, Monday November 25.

Officers were called to Welsh Road Garden City at around 1.43am.

The victim was located and taken to hospital in Liverpool with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

DI Eleri Thomas said; “The victim sustained some serious injuries in this nasty assault and I am appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage or any witnesses to come forward.

“Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference X170466.”